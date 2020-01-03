Waters (NYSE:WAT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $177.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

Waters stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.00. The company had a trading volume of 157,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,244. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $174.95 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,639,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Waters by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

