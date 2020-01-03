Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

NYSE:WAT traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.00. The stock had a trading volume of 157,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Waters has a twelve month low of $174.95 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total transaction of $506,326.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,775 shares of company stock worth $7,639,152. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Waters by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after purchasing an additional 854,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 252.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 638,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 457,218 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Waters by 87.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 446.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 185,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waters by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,971,000 after acquiring an additional 130,671 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

