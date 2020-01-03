Watsco Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:WSO.B opened at $181.50 on Friday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $135.25 and a 1-year high of $181.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average of $168.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

