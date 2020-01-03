Watsco Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Watsco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Watsco to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Shares of WSO opened at $179.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.82. Watsco has a twelve month low of $136.35 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.74.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Watsco’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $96,178.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,380.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

