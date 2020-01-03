Waves Community Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $398.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $959,800.00 and approximately $398.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,953 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

