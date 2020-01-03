WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0174

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One WAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox and Radar Relay. WAX has a market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $461,881.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,592,873,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,838,387 tokens. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex, Bibox, Bithumb, Tidex, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Huobi, C2CX, Radar Relay, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

