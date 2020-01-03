WaykiChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $646,561.00 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $20.33 and $50.98. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $21.44 million and $646,561.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $5.60, $24.68, $7.50, $33.94, $51.55, $20.33, $24.43, $13.77 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.