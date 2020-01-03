Webchain (WEB) Trading 29.3% Higher This Week

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webchain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including RaisEX, BiteBTC, EscoDEX and Coinroom.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00702457 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001568 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, RaisEX, Coinroom, ChaoEX , EscoDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

