Webcoin (WEB) Hits Market Cap of $244,692.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 365.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Webcoin has a market cap of $244,692.00 and $45,639.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Webcoin has traded up 430.9% against the dollar. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $24.68 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.77 or 0.05929797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,399,663 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday. Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today.

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

