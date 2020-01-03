WebDollar (WEBD) Achieves Market Cap of $599,680.00

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $599,680.00 and approximately $6,611.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000814 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 11,579,095,128 coins and its circulating supply is 7,631,146,871 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.