Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Unilever (ULVR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Unilever (LON: ULVR):

12/18/2019 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,340 ($57.09) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/3/2019 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,530 ($59.59) to GBX 4,320 ($56.83). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,375 ($57.55).

11/22/2019 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/15/2019 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,320.50 ($56.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,487.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,793.51. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10. Unilever plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Unilever plc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a GBX 35.76 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.