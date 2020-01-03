Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crocs (CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/2/2020 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating.

12/31/2019 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/27/2019 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CL King. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2019 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $41.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crocs by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

