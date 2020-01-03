Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (ASBFY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS: ASBFY):

1/3/2020 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

12/24/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

12/19/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

12/12/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

12/11/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

12/10/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

12/2/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

11/19/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

11/15/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

11/8/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

11/6/2019 – ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ASBFY stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. 9,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

