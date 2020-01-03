Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Shares of WFC opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 53,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,468,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

