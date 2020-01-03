Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In related news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Wendys has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

