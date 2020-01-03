WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 7,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $273,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,231.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,272,000 after buying an additional 63,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after buying an additional 91,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 57,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $16,659,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

