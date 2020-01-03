WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $69,390.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 34.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $69,390.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bittrex, Cryptopia and FreiExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, EXX, LBank, FreiExchange and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

