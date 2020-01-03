Winding Tree 1-Day Volume Hits $1,944.00 (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.67 million and $1,944.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

