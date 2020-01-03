Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $84.74 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wingstop by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Wingstop by 26.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wingstop by 1,462.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

