WINk Achieves Market Cap of $17.95 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. WINk has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000952 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

