Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.10. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.