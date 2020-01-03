Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.62.

Several analysts have commented on WIX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wix.Com by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after buying an additional 659,367 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Wix.Com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 820,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,743,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $79,923,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,641,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.17. The company had a trading volume of 125,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.30 and a beta of 1.41. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $84.84 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.