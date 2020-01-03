Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WIX. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.93.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $127.55 on Thursday. Wix.Com has a one year low of $84.84 and a one year high of $155.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -289.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

