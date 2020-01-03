WIZBL Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, WIZBL has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. WIZBL has a market capitalization of $198,571.00 and $10,957.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01350886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io.

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

