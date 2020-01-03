WOLLO (WLO) Market Capitalization Reaches $185,022.00

WOLLO (CURRENCY:WLO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, WOLLO has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOLLO has a market capitalization of $185,022.00 and $769.00 worth of WOLLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOLLO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex and Stellarport.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01345375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WOLLO Token Profile

WOLLO’s total supply is 674,999,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,057,496 tokens. WOLLO’s official website is pigzbe.com. The Reddit community for WOLLO is /r/pigzbe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WOLLO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOLLO Token Trading

WOLLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOLLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOLLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

