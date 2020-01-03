Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 4,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,123. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

