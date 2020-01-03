Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMGI. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Swann lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Svb Leerink lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of WMGI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,459. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $5,562,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie D. Dewey sold 119,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $3,537,885.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 424,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 429.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

