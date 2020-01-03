X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $6,431.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00071171 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,248,378,942 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.