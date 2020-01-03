Xaurum Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million (XAUR)

Xaurum (CURRENCY:XAUR) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Xaurum has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $9,588.00 worth of Xaurum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xaurum has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Xaurum token can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Xaurum

Xaurum’s launch date was August 18th, 2016. Xaurum’s total supply is 71,186,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Xaurum is /r/xaurum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaurum’s official Twitter account is @xaurumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaurum is www.xaurum.org.

Xaurum Token Trading

Xaurum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaurum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaurum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaurum using one of the exchanges listed above.

