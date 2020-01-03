XGOX (XGOX) One Day Volume Hits $58.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 313.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and SouthXchange. XGOX has a market cap of $79,238.00 and $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XGOX has traded up 345% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XGOX alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057799 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084205 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.11 or 0.99740800 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 107% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

XGOX Coin Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XGOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XGOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.