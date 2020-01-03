XMax (XMX) Hits Market Cap of $18.53 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. XMax has a market cap of $18.53 million and $216.59 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Graviex and ABCC. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.05845053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,937,756,809 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DDEX, OTCBTC, Coinrail, FCoin, Graviex, Hotbit, CryptoBridge and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

