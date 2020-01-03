XRP (XRP) Market Cap Hits $8.37 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. XRP has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and approximately $1.33 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitinka, FCoin and WazirX. In the last seven days, XRP has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00185477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.01399981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120549 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,136,657 coins and its circulating supply is 43,337,903,409 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MBAex, RippleFox, B2BX, Coinsuper, Coinbe, BX Thailand, Korbit, Huobi, DigiFinex, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Liquid, Coinone, BTC Markets, Coindeal, Bits Blockchain, Kuna, Coinsquare, Independent Reserve, Cryptohub, FCoin, Upbit, Zebpay, Braziliex, Fatbtc, C2CX, DragonEX, CEX.IO, Binance, Vebitcoin, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, OTCBTC, BitBay, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitlish, Ovis, BitFlip, Kraken, BCEX, Bithumb, Coinhub, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Koinex, BitMarket, Indodax, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, LakeBTC, ZB.COM, Exmo, Gate.io, Covesting, Gatehub, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), GOPAX, Bitstamp, Bitbns, Coinrail, BtcTurk, Sistemkoin, Koineks, Exrates, Ripple China, Bitso, Bittrex, CoinFalcon, Stellarport, WazirX, Bitbank, Bitsane, ABCC and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

