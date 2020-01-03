XYO (XYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, XYO has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $1,174.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, DDEX, DEx.top and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.60 or 0.05883443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030069 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002257 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, DDEX, DEx.top, KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.