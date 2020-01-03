Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC set a $4.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE AUY opened at $3.91 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,441,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,113,000 after buying an additional 827,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $72,017,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,251,000 after buying an additional 2,659,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after buying an additional 962,270 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,340,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after buying an additional 493,416 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

