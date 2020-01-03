YEE Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. YEE has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $78,979.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, DigiFinex, FCoin and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Huobi, FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx, DEx.top and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

