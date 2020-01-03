Zacks: AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) Given $9.75 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AeroCentury an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ACY opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. AeroCentury has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

