Zacks: Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will announce sales of $778.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.90 million to $785.60 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $812.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOS. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.24. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,157,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,515,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 196,593 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,693,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,003,000 after purchasing an additional 274,714 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

