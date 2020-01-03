Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $125.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.58. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $129.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 1,724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

