Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.16 Million

Analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report sales of $149.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.66 million and the lowest is $147.66 million. Cars.com posted sales of $164.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $603.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.15 million to $605.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $596.22 million, with estimates ranging from $581.12 million to $611.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.23 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Cars.com’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Cars.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cars.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cars.com by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,245 shares during the period.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $795.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

