Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $360.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.40 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $360.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $106.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

