Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings. Novagold Resources reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novagold Resources.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Novagold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Novagold Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. 151,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. Novagold Resources has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

