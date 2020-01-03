Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $8.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 target price on WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WESCO International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

