Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $8.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 72.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13,447.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,695 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 155.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 5,430.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,916.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 629,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 422.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 466,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

