Zacks: Analysts Expect ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) to Post $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts expect ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) to announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALLETE’s earnings. ALLETE posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALLETE will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ALLETE.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE ALE opened at $80.52 on Friday. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other ALLETE news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ALLETE by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

