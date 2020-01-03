Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post $4.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.68. Apple posted earnings per share of $4.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. New Street Research set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,479,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,175,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $300.35 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,324.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.24.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

