Zacks: Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.58. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

