Zacks: Analysts Expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post $514.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.78 million and the lowest is $507.94 million. Childrens Place reported sales of $530.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush downgraded Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.52.

PLCE stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

