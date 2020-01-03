Zacks: Analysts Expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. Colony Credit Real Estate reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 227.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,285.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren J. Tangen bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 325.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 66,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

CLNC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 363,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,450. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

