Zacks: Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce sales of $683.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $686.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $675.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

GCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $710.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. Genesco has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,786 shares of company stock valued at $435,571 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.