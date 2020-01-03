Zacks: Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $6,231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock worth $40,456,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 112,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $9,975,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 204,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $69.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.66%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.